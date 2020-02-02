2 crashes, 1 fatal, shut interstate down for hours near Evergreen

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Birmingham man is dead after a crash Saturday night in Conecuh County.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Sgt. Derek Gessner, the crash happened at 8:55 p.m. on Interstate 65 at the 96-mile marker, one mile west of Evergreen. Carl Edward Hogan II, 37, was killed when the 2020 Jeep tractor-trailer he was driving collided with a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia.
Gessner said Hogan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
Gessner also advised of a tractor-trailer that burned after a separate crash, which happened at exit 93. A WSFA 12 News viewer sent in a video of the fire.
Due to both crashes, Gessner said the interstate was shut down for seven and a half hours.
