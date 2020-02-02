Birmingham Bilbo: 6 more weeks of winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham owl Bilbo says everyone needs to keep their coats out a little longer.
Sunday morning on Groundhog’s Day, zoo handlers brought out Bilbo for the big prediction.
Folks who came out to see Bilbo’s performance voted on their own predictions after the show, and the concensus was we have six more weeks of winter.
On the other hand Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil revealed an early spring is on the way.
The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.
