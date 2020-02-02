Alabama basketball’s Herbert Jones sidelined with injury

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama junior wing Herbert Jones will be sidelined indefinitely after suffering fracture to his left wrist, according to head coach Nate Oates.
Jones had successful surgery Saturday morning at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham and is expected to make a full recovery.
Jones suffered the injury in the first half of the LSU game on Wednesday night.
“We are all disappointed for Herb,” Oats said. “He is one of our leaders and has been through a lot this season with his elbow injury at the beginning of the year and having to recover from that. He had been playing as well as he has all season, and this is certainly a tough blow to our team. Herb is as tough as they come – both mentally and physically – and we know he will come back stronger and better from this.”
