School safety award presented to Westlawn Middle School

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Westlawn Middle School Principal Dr. Tiffany Davis accepted the safe school award for excellence with pride from Attorney General Steve Marshall Friday.
“The fact they have the do something, say something program that the students have embraced and the fact that they trained on that with their staff. I think we’re seeing a school of excellence and one that we hope others will emulate their processes,” Marshall said.
Westlawn was noted for making safety everyone’s responsibility. Students felt comfortable reporting a classmate brought a gun to school here two years ago.
“Because we create a culture where all our students feel comfortable like they can come talk to us, our different advisory committees our students know that we care about them. And I think these relationships are so important so children feel comfortable to tell you and report it,” Dr. Davis explained.
The school was also chosen for the award because of a combination of using technology and teamwork in its safety plan. It hosts monthly school safety meetings with school resource officers and firefighters who are stationed nearby and has embraced technology to keep kids safe including a camera system and phones in every classroom as well as key cards.
“We don’t want to see Alabama be in the headlines like for the tragedies that have occurred across the country. By being proactive, by being able to highlight the schools by what they are doing well, we hope that we create a culture of school safety around Alabama,” said Marshall.
Marshall also presented Northridge Middle School wife a safe school award for the Alabama Board of Education District Four.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.