Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is the potential for strong to severe storms on Wednesday. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, though confidence remains low at this time. A few showers lingered through the early morning hours along with some patchy fog and low clouds. Only isolated rain areas will remain through mid-morning. High pressure will begin developing across the state late today and this development will continue tomorrow and Monday.
Conditions will remain generally dry and unseasonably warm with a few locations reaching nearly 70-degrees tomorrow and most areas around 70 Monday. The quiet, pleasant weather pattern will become more active beginning late Monday and continuing into Thursday as a slow moving system slowly makes its way across the Southeast, bringing a more moist southwesterly wind flow rotating around the system.
Showers will overspread the region Monday night and continue through at least Wednesday morning. A storm system will develop along an approaching front with increasing instability along and ahead of the front. The greatest threat for stronger storms will be south and west of the I-20/I-65 corridors but the clouds and rain may limit destabilization of the atmosphere, hence limiting the chance for Severe Storms.
However, there is still some potential for a few strong storms near the front especially Wednesday afternoon. These storms could have the potential for producing a brief tornado but the threat still appears low at this point. The front will continue pushing east and by Thursday morning will be moving out of the region bringing an end to the widespread rain, followed by drier, cooler conditions
