Rock the South 2020 lineup announced

Cullman, Ala. (WBRC) - Rock the South organizers announcing their date and lineup, for the weekend festival that draws thousands to Cullman.
The 2 day festival will be May 29th and 30th with Presale tickets available February 7- 9.
Organizers expect more than 40,000 people this year, so they had to go back to the drawing board on a few things. For example, logistics. Organizers say they’ve worked with city, county, and state officials to organize traffic so hopefully it won’t be as congested trying to get to the venue off County Road 469.
Big name artists like Luke Combs and Eric Church are expected to pack out the venue.
Money from the concert will go to this year a special cause this year, the Town Creek charity. Two people were killed and others were injured after a deadly tornado hit the area in December.
Organizers say for the last 8 years crowds have grown, so each year they’re also reviewing security.
“That’s another thing that has increased every year, our security efforts. Metal Detectors. That’s just the way it is around the country. We’ve gone to courses and learned a lot about how to keep people safe,” said Shane Quick, Organizer.
