Project NOLA cameras watching Fairfield streets for crime

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A network of surveillance cameras is expanding in west Jefferson county. We told you about it earlier this week. Now, we’re learning how the program started and why it’s empowering communities to help eliminate crime.
"This all began when my son was struck by a bullet,” Keiah Shauku said.
In the summer of 2018, Keiah Shauku’s son Zo suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a stray bullet that came through the window of his bedroom. He’s still recovering. Shortly after the shooting, his mom wanted to do something to make their community safer. They installed surveillance cameras. You can call it a different kind of neighborhood watch.
"I was desperate and I knew that whatever we were going through, I didn’t want anyone else to experience it,” Shauku said.
Keiah found out about Project NOLA cameras, a non-profit based in New Orleans that monitors a network of cameras and alerts police in real-time as crimes as taking place. George Childs, one of Keiahs neighbors at the time, loved the idea and installed a handful of cameras around Fairfield. The cameras are attached to homes and businesses.
"We’re not vigilantes. We’re just neighbors who wanted cameras and holding people accountable,” Childs said.
George tells us when he first started putting up the cameras, they were not welcomed by some people in the community.
"I was the main one doing the installations and the people who were buying and selling drugs were there watching me do it. It was uncomfortable. A friend of mine gave me a bulletproof vest and I was able to wear that a little bit,” Childs said.
Childs says at first, he and others were not getting much back up from police, but eventually they came around and starting working together to combat crime.
On its website, Project NOLA posted surveillance pictures from cameras in Fairfield. You can see people with guns in multiple pictures.
Keiah and George tell us having these cameras gives them peace of mind.
"It empowers communities to take responsibility and to take ownership. It’s going beyond our little street in Fairfield, it’s now moving to other communities. It just so awesome,” Shauku said.
Jefferson County District Attorney for the Bessemer Cutoff Lynneice Washington says Project NOLA cameras are coming to Brighton, Midfield, Lipscomb and Fairfield. thanks to a Department of Justice grant. This comes after Washington found out about the program from Keiah and George.
"These real-time crime cameras will be used as an investigative tool and it will also serve a purpose to empower the people who live and give them hope to know that they don’t have to be subject to just live everyday subject to the crime that occurs around them,” Washington said.
Washington isn’t sure how many cameras they’ll be able to purchase with the $45,000 grant.
