Program hopes to encourage more girls to choose S.T.E.M. fields

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, girls from Hoover City Schools ages 5 to 13 participated in the 7th annual S.T.E.M. event at Rocky Ridge Elementary. The program was designed to help close the gender gap in specific career fields that are typically dominated by men.
The national group G.E.M.S., also known as Girls Engaged in Math & Science, hosts the event every year.
Students presented projects they had been working on for months while also watching several live science demonstrations.
Rocky Ridge Principal Dr. Dilhani Uswatte wants the girls to know that nothing is impossible.
"As our logo says, the sky is not the limit, and we want our girls to honestly believe they can do anything they put their minds too," said Uswatte.
According to the Alabama State Department of Education, G.E.M.S. programs across Alabama support the national need to close the S.T.E.M. gender gap utilizing teaching strategies designed to encourage self-confidence and elevate interest in S.T.E.M. fields.
