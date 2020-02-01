Man sentenced to 15 years in Tuscaloosa robbery where clerk was killed

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Circuit Judge John England sentenced Dewan Hampton to 15 years on manslaughter and robbery charges. Prosecutors had asked for a 20 year sentence.
Hampton apologized to Shelia Britton’s family before his prison sentence was handed down.
Britton died in 2018 while trying to stop Hampton and another man from stealing beer from the convenience store where she worked. Britton was dragged by the getaway car and hit her head on the pavement. She was on life support for several days after the robbery. Family members took Britton off life support after doctors said there was no hope she’d recover.
WBRC talked to her sister after Friday’s sentencing. "Mr. Hampton and Mr. Burrell both had a choice that day. There were three lives, two choices and one death. And it’s going to be up to him how he makes his life here after,” Sharon Standifer expressed.
Hampton was already in jail awaiting sentencing. John England said Hampton’s time served will be credited towards his 15 year sentence.
