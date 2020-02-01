Legacy Arena shutdown could impact some businesses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After March, the Legacy Arena will shutdown for 18 months for a multi-million dollar renovation effort. This means people will no longer be going to concerts or other events at the arena and the lack of traffic could impact some businesses.
It was a rough time for many businesses when the I-59/20 bridges construction work got underway. The bridges are open, but now they get word the arena is closing up shop for a year and half.
Still they remain optimistic.
Eugene’s Hot Chicken has been open near the BJCC at 23rd street and Ninth avenue north for just under three years. .
“Well it definitely has been a roller coaster. We benefited from having a great following and great supporters so we have consistently been busy that whole time,” Crystal Williamson, Operations Manager for Eugene’s.
Williamson said at lunch time they can average about two hundred people. Still news that the Legacy Arena is closing for 18 months will impact some of their business.
“We can not make up for the volume of concerts, but we do know we are going to fully booked conferences year round. We worked diligently to build our catering and food truck traffic.” Williamson said
The rest of the BJCC will be open and the theater will remain open. Tad Snider, the executive director of the BJCC, said he understands the problems for nearby businesses.
“When we are done we will do more events that we did before. It’s growing pains and we have to move through it. It was planned. We’ve known this has been coming for a long time.”
Losing the arena means losing about 25-to-30 events. But nine hundred events will still take place at the BJCC during the shutdown.
Williamson is just looking to get everything back to normal.
“WE might get bored. I not sure, I don’t know what that feeling will be,” Williamson said.
Eugene’s does have a loyal customer base and they have done well against a lot of obstacles, but they are looking for to the end of construction.
