Gadsden police arrest man accused in more than 20 burglaries

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Gadsden have arrested a man they say is tied to more than 20 burglaries in the area.
In the early hours of Tuesday, January 28, officers with the Gadsden Police Department were called to multiple burglary alarm calls in downtown Gadsden.
When officers arrived at the scenes, they found they had each been burglarized.
After investigating, police identified the suspect and located someone matching his description. Officers attempted to talk to him, but he fled on foot. He was apprehended after a brief chase.
The suspect is identified as Isaiah Lumnick, Jr. He was initially charged with burglary and placed in the Etowah County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
After further investigation, police say evidence was linked to Lumnick, Jr. in at least 20 other burglaries of businesses and churches in the Gadsden area.
Investigators continue to search for information about other burglaries they believe Lumnick, Jr. may be involved in.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.