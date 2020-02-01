Circus brings up concerns in Cullman County

Cullman, Ala. (WBRC) - The Loomis Brothers traveling circus is hosting shows in the Cullman area, but not without some controversy.
Justin Loomis, the ringmaster of the show confirmed they will have live elephants, tigers, dogs, and ponies.
Ahead of Friday’s show, some took to social media to express their concern about the use of animals as entertainment , urging people to not support the event.
PETA also sent a letter to the county asking them to bar the circus.
Loomis addressed concerns about their animals’ treatment and says they were inspected by a member of the United States Department of Agriculture as recently as Thursday and were in compliance.
“We have a great relationship with our animals. They love us and we love them. That’s the bottom line and that’s what we live by. People would like you to believe otherwise."
The ringmaster says that they are subject to random inspections. They have shows tomorrow and Sunday at the Cullman Agriculture Trade Center.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.