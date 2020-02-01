Brookside PD: Utility theft investigation leads to discovery of sex trafficking victim

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Brookside are searching for two men suspected of promoting prostitution among multiple other charges after locating a woman being held against her will who was allegedly forced into prostitution.
The men are identified as Logan Williams and Steven Hollier. They are suspected of promoting prostitution, narcotics trafficking, theft of services, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say they may face additional felony charges after the conclusion of their investigation.
On Thursday, January 30 around 3:30 p.m., Brookside police officers were called to the 100 block of Church Street after Alabama Power asked them to investigate utility theft at a residence on the street.
When police arrived, a female victim of prostitution was found in the residence. Police say the residence was in bad condition and also had no running water or utilities.
After further investigation, officers found the female was a victim who was drugged and forced against her will to have sex with men in exchange for money, drugs, or other stolen goods. She had been held there for more than a year.
Investigators for Brookside worked overnight into Friday to identify the suspects and obtain evidence.
Around 12:15 p.m. Friday, investigators executed a search warrant on the residence. They found syringes, stolen credit cards and property, along with drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were not located at the residence during their search.
Warrants were issued for Williams and Hollier. Investigators are also working to identify all of the people who sexually assaulted the victim, so we’re told additional suspects and charges are pending.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.