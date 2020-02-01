B’ham Fire Department: Inspections and smoke detectors save lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last 12 months, ten people died in home fires in Birmingham. In 2018 that number was just two. The Birmingham Fire Department is stepping up efforts to make homes safer for your family.
Lisa Jenkins lives in southwest Birmingham. She is retired from the military and has lived in a home she inherited from her parents for 32 years. Jenkins said the home could be better protected.
After a phone call, the Birmingham Fire Department brought some of their new recruits to Lisa Jenkins home for a training session, so they can spot potential fire dangers.
“As you come into a home for home inspections, you want to look at things such as the space heater. It should be stable sitting on the floor and it should be plugged into the wall outlet and not an extension cord,” Lt. Orlando Reynolds said.
Another immediate problem; while there were smoke detectors in the home, none were working.
“You want to make you have working smoke detectors. At least three working smoke detectors,” Reynolds said.
The fire department also expressed concerns about too many devices plugged into a power strip and a chair nearby possibly blocking an escape route out of the bedroom. A short time later a fire department crew showed up with three smoke detectors and installed them for free.
“Anytime you lose a life in a house fire its way too many. The fire department wants make sure we don’t have any fatalities. Unfortunately those things do happen,” Reynolds said
Jenkins was thankful for all the help and the realization that her home will be safer tonight. “It helped me to know some things I didn’t know and make sure my home never catches on fire,” Jenkins said.
Those smoke detectors are free. Just call the fire department at 205-785-1332. Or for a free inspection to see if your home is safe call 205-250-7540.
