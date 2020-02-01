Austin Perine inspires the masses, encouraging others to “show love”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham child’s big heart has brought him big opportunities over the last year or so. We first introduced you to Austin Perine in 2018 when he was feeding the homeless in Birmingham. He has since gotten national attention on his quest to do good.
Friday he shared his story of kindness with Rocky Ridge Elementary school in Hoover. Not only has Austin received national recognition since we last saw him, but he also wrote a book.
Now that Austin is a full time student at Hoover Elementary school, he can’t travel all around the US feeding the homeless, so now he travels to local elementary schools encouraging kids just like him to “show love.”
