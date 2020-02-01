Alabama Governor Kay Ivey in Birmingham Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was in Birmingham Friday for the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama’s annual meeting.
She wore a sling during her first public appearance since tripping over her dog and fracturing her shoulder earlier this week.
Meeting with reporters after the meeting, she spoke about several things including the panel she commissioned to look at Alabama prisons.
Thursday, the panel issued a report making several recommendations from increased funding to expanding educational programs for inmates.
“I was so pleased with how thorough they were. And the fact that bipartisan they worked together, left politics at the front door, no preconceived notions, and dealt with the issues. I just got my copy of the speech yesterday and a thick notebook, but we’ll be pouring through all that. But I’m sure there is some good recommendations,” said Ivey.
