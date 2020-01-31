You can now stream WBRC on Apple TV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Have you cut the cord, but don’t want to miss your favorite local TV station?
You can download the WBRC FOX6 News app for free on Roku, Amazon Fire, and *now* Apple TV*.
Just go to the app store and search WBRC.
Click our icon to stream live newscasts, weather, previous newscasts, news stories, app extras, On Your Side Investigations, sports, Magic City Weekend content, Absolutely Alabama and Doing Good stories.
Use your Apple TV remote or other Apple TV device to navigate the free app.
