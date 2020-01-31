Update on Village Market renovation in East Lake

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a first look at the progress on upgrades to a staple grocery store in the East Lake community.
The manager at Village Market says crews are working from 7 am to 5 pm, ripping out and installing new shelving, but it’s been tricky because the store is still open.
“I know it’s an inconvenience to customers because we’re not all the way stocked,” said Juanakee Lewis, Office Manager.
But in this case, empty shelves is a good sign, a sign of something bigger and better. The store is transforming after the city approved funding an almost $1 million renovation of the neighborhood grocery store. So far, they’ve replaced some of the shelving and started replacing the storage refrigerators. The store will get a new cooling system to better regulate food temperature, more healthy food options, a new check out, and updated fixtures. These are essential to a grocery store that breaks up a food desert and has served this community for more than 30 years.
“The customers are excited. We’re excited. The store is getting a makeover. It’s time and maybe we can draw in more customers,” said Lewis.
The store hopes all the renovations are done by April. Staff are asking for patience from customers because they want to stay open through renovations.
