Update on Village Market renovation in East Lake

But in this case, empty shelves is a good sign, a sign of something bigger and better. The store is transforming after the city approved funding an almost $1 million renovation of the neighborhood grocery store. So far, they’ve replaced some of the shelving and started replacing the storage refrigerators. The store will get a new cooling system to better regulate food temperature, more healthy food options, a new check out, and updated fixtures. These are essential to a grocery store that breaks up a food desert and has served this community for more than 30 years.