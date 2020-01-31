Sand Mountain Sam makes his forecast

However, a few weeks ago, WQSB told us that Alabama game wardens got wind of the event and ordered it to stop. Under Alabama law, one cannot possess a possum and they’re considered wild game animals. WQSB says it was threatened with legal consequences if it continued the tradition of having a live possum forecast the weather. “The possession of live game animals is prohibited, and a possum is considered a game animal in Alabama.” game warden Marianne Hudson told WAFF 48. “The possession of game animals and the prohibition in keeping them live is intended to protect our wildlife resources and protect them from any type of exploitation.”