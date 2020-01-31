New Birmingham fire chief, deputy & assistants to be sworn in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s new fire chief will be sworn in next week. Cory Moon will take the oath on Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m. at Bill Harris Arena.
His new administration will also take the oath, including Deputy Fire Chief Julius Purifie, and Assistant Fire Chiefs Decimus Williamson, Matthew LaMonte, and Larry Brown.
The ceremony will also recognize the city’s interim fire chief, John Whitmer, and two other officers who are retiring. Whitmer and Raymond Williams, the interim deputy fire chief, will retire on Friday, January 31. Donald Jones, assistant fire chief, will retire on Friday, February 14.
Following the ceremony, Interim Chief Whitmer, Interim Chief Williams and Chief Jones will perform their ceremonial final radio transmission inside a fire truck parked in front of Bill Harris Arena.
