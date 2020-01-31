Men accused of stealing car, copper and generator from Cullman Electric Co-op

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - More charges are pending against two men accused of stealing copper and a generator from Cullman Electric CO-OP, and a car that was broken down on I-65.
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Investigators, arrested James Raymond Brown, 37 years old of Grandview, and Clyde Michael Brown, 37 years old of Grandview, for three counts of Theft of Property 1st.
Recently the Cullman Electric CO-OP had a large generator and about 152 pounds of copper stolen from the Ryan’s Creek substation.
CCSO investigators were following up on leads during the week and received a tip that James Brown and Clyde Brown had the stolen items.
CCSO investigators went to their residence in the Grandview area and saw the generator in plain sight and also found a stolen vehicle.
The discovery of these stolen items led investigators to a local recycling business. CCSO investigators were able to identify the men and confirm they had taken the 152 pounds of copper to the recycling business shortly after the Ryan’s Creek substation had their copper stolen.
Investigators also confirmed the stolen car came from I-65 after it had broken down and was left on the side of the highway.
“Anytime we are able to arrest thieves and recover property we feel that’s a win for the community”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry. “I would also like to thank the investigators who constantly work hard to make our community safer by arresting these suspects.”
Clyde Michael Brown is currently in the Cullman County Detention Center with no bond. James Raymond Brown has made bond.
