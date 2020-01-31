FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered showers possible Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are dealing with cloud cover and a few showers to start the morning. Most of the rain is confined to our south and along the Gulf Coast. Showers moving into Central Alabama are mostly light. Temperatures are mild for this time of the year with most of us in the 40s. The latest models are indicating our best chance to see rain will be in the morning hours. We are not expecting a lot of rain with this system. In fact, some of our short range models are showing us mostly dry for late this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will stay mostly cloudy today with high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s. A few spotty showers will be possible this evening, but rain chances will be around 20-30%. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a tenth of an inch or less. Most places will trend dry vs wet today.
FIRST ALERT: Saturday will trend mostly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers as a disturbance moves into Central Alabama. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures will remain near average with most of us in the mid-50s Saturday afternoon. Any rain that falls tomorrow will likely be light in nature. We will trend drier by Saturday evening and into Saturday night as clouds begin to move out. With a clear sky, temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 30s Sunday morning.
BIG WARM-UP: Super Bowl Sunday will bring us absolutely beautiful weather! We will enjoy plenty of sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the low to mid-60s. Soak up the sunshine, and enjoy the comfortable temperatures while we have it. The first half of next week will also provide us with temperatures well above average. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 60s Monday through Wednesday. A strong cold front will move through Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon. It will bring our temperatures down to near average by Thursday and Friday.
NEXT BIG THING: Rain chances go up Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to a cold front expected to move into our area. With warm temperatures in place, we can’t rule out the possibility of seeing thunderstorms. It remains to be seen if storms could become severe, but we can’t rule out the chance for a few strong storms during this time period. Mostly likely day to see strong thunderstorms will be next Wednesday (2/5/2020). Main threat will be heavy rain and strong winds. It remains way too early to nail down the exact timing and impacts for Wednesday. We could see rainfall totals of 1-2 inches for the middle part of next week. With more rain on the way, we will have to pay attention for the potential to see minor flooding.
