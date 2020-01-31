FIRST ALERT: Widely scattered showers possible Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! We are dealing with cloud cover and a few showers to start the morning. Most of the rain is confined to our south and along the Gulf Coast. Showers moving into Central Alabama are mostly light. Temperatures are mild for this time of the year with most of us in the 40s. The latest models are indicating our best chance to see rain will be in the morning hours. We are not expecting a lot of rain with this system. In fact, some of our short range models are showing us mostly dry for late this morning and into the afternoon hours. We will stay mostly cloudy today with high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s. A few spotty showers will be possible this evening, but rain chances will be around 20-30%. Rainfall totals will likely add up around a tenth of an inch or less. Most places will trend dry vs wet today.