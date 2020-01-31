Eugene’s Hot Chicken: Super Bowl wings

Super Bowl wings
By Sara Hampton | January 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 2:45 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - What’s the perfect food for your Super Bowl party? Chicken wings, of course!

Eugene’s Hot Chicken serves up some delicious - I repeat DELICIOUS - wings! They have several sauce options, and a heat index ranging from "southern” to “stupid hot.”

Zebbie was generous enough to share their chicken wing white sauce recipe, so you can make them at home! This one is my personal favorite:

  • mayonnaise
  • sour cream
  • lemon juice
  • apple cider vinegar
  • black pepper (fine ground)
  • cumin
  • chili powder
  • sugar
  • salt

Before you cook the wings, Zebbie says the secret to that perfect flavor is to brine them with salt and pepper and let them chill overnight.

So get to cooking or ordering your Super Bowl chicken wings!

Eugene’s started as a food truck and opened their brick-and-mortar location in Uptown back in 2016. Hot chicken is their specialty, and you can get it in the form of wings, tenders, sandwiches - heck, you can even get the whole bird!

Visit Eugene’s Hot Chicken in Uptown Birmingham at 2268 9th Ave North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

