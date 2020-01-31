Buttermilk Lipstick: Chipotle Chili Buffalo Wings With Garlic-Lime Ranch

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the cream cheese, the yogurt, 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, the blue cheese, the scallions & the parsley in a large bowl. Toss together the chicken & the hot sauce in a small bowl. Fold the chicken into cheese mixture. Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart casserole dish. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Place the dish on a sheet pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve with corn chips & crudite. Garnish, if desired.