Buttermilk Lipstick: Chipotle Chili Buffalo Wings With Garlic-Lime Ranch
Ingredients:

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cumin

1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder

2 1/2 lbs chicken wing pieces

1 cup all purpose flour

Vegetable oil

Chipotle Buffalo Sauce

Garlic-Lime Ranch (Recipe follows)

Celery sticks

Directions:

Stir together the first 4 ingredients & rub onto the chicken wing pieces.

Dredge in the flour, shaking to remove excess.

Pour the oil to a depth of 2 inches into a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.

Fry the chicken wings, in batches, 7 to 8 minutes or until done.

Drain on a wire rack over paper towels.

Toss the wings in Chipotle Buffalo Sauce. Serve with Garlic-Lime Ranch & celery sticks.

Chipotle Buffalo Sauce

1 {6-oz} bottle hot sauce

1/2 cup melted butter

1 1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder

Stir together the ingredients in a large bowl. Use as directed.

Garlic-Lime Ranch

1 {1-oz} packet Ranch-style dressing mix

1 cup light mayonnaise

3/4 cup whole buttermilk

1 garlic clove, pressed

Zest & juice from 1 lime

Freshly ground black pepper

Whisk together the ingredients in a medium bowl. Chill 1 hour.

Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip

Pick up a rotisserie chicken from the market for a super-quick option.

1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese

3 scallions, sliced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

3 cups cooked chicken, shredded

1/2 cup hot sauce

Corn chips & crudite

Garnishes: Blue cheese, chopped fresh parsley & freshly ground pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the cream cheese, the yogurt, 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, the blue cheese, the scallions & the parsley in a large bowl. Toss together the chicken & the hot sauce in a small bowl. Fold the chicken into cheese mixture. Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart casserole dish. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Place the dish on a sheet pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve with corn chips & crudite. Garnish, if desired.

