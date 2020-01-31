Buttermilk Lipstick: Chipotle Chili Buffalo Wings With Garlic-Lime Ranch

Ingredients:
2 Tbsp chili powder
1 1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp cumin
1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder
2 1/2 lbs chicken wing pieces
1 cup all purpose flour
Vegetable oil
Chipotle Buffalo Sauce
Garlic-Lime Ranch (Recipe follows)
Celery sticks
Directions:
Stir together the first 4 ingredients & rub onto the chicken wing pieces.
Dredge in the flour, shaking to remove excess.
Pour the oil to a depth of 2 inches into a Dutch oven & heat to 360 degrees.
Fry the chicken wings, in batches, 7 to 8 minutes or until done.
Drain on a wire rack over paper towels.
Toss the wings in Chipotle Buffalo Sauce. Serve with Garlic-Lime Ranch & celery sticks.
Chipotle Buffalo Sauce
1 {6-oz} bottle hot sauce
1/2 cup melted butter
1 1/2 tsp chipotle chili powder
Stir together the ingredients in a large bowl. Use as directed.
Garlic-Lime Ranch
1 {1-oz} packet Ranch-style dressing mix
1 cup light mayonnaise
3/4 cup whole buttermilk
1 garlic clove, pressed
Zest & juice from 1 lime
Freshly ground black pepper
Whisk together the ingredients in a medium bowl. Chill 1 hour.
Classic Buffalo Chicken Dip
Pick up a rotisserie chicken from the market for a super-quick option.
1 {8-oz} package cream cheese, softened
3/4 cup Greek yogurt
3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 cup crumbled blue cheese
3 scallions, sliced
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
1/2 cup hot sauce
Corn chips & crudite
Garnishes: Blue cheese, chopped fresh parsley & freshly ground pepper
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together the cream cheese, the yogurt, 1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, the blue cheese, the scallions & the parsley in a large bowl. Toss together the chicken & the hot sauce in a small bowl. Fold the chicken into cheese mixture. Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased 1-quart casserole dish. Top with the remaining 1/4 cup Cheddar cheese. Place the dish on a sheet pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until thoroughly heated. Serve with corn chips & crudite. Garnish, if desired.
