Break out the Cosplay! 12th annual Kami-Con kicks off in Birmingham this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kami-Con, Alabama’s Largest Anime & Gaming Comic Con, kicks of Friday, January 31 and runs through February 2 at the BJCC in Birmingham.
The Con is a 3-day convention that celebrates Japanese culture, geek culture, anime & manga, cosplay, tabletop & video gaming, comics, TV shows, movies, and more. Kami-Con is also a uniquely interactive convention that features a variety of events, panels, vendors, arcades and guests.
The convention is held in the East Exhibit Halls of the BJCC.
For more information visit www.kamicon.net
