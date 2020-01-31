Blount Co. Sheriff offers free self defense classes for women

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple self defense classes are now being offered for free for Blount County women.
Sheriff Mark Moon says since the Aniah Blanchard case, they’ve gotten several calls asking for a class to teach safety and defense tactics.
Sheriff Moon posted a flyer about an upcoming class, and within the first 30 minutes, the class was full.
So they’ve now added two additional classes for teens and women in Blount County.
“I love my county very much and I want to protect it as much as I can with everything I got. And so anything we can do to help Blount County be safer and be better, then that’s what I want to do,” said Sheriff Moon
If you live in Blount County and would like to sign up, call the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
The two new classes are on March 14th and 28th.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.