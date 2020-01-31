Deadline for Birmingham Promise applications quickly approaching

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents of Birmingham City School students should be aware of an upcoming deadline you don’t wont to miss.
If you miss it, it could mean less scholarship money for your child.
The deadline for the Birmingham Promise is February 1. Your child needs to submit a FASFA form if he or she is looking to cash in on the free tuition money offered by UAB through the program. The FAFSA form is what colleges look at to determine financial aid. Your child also needs to submit an application to UAB for admittance.
UAB is the first academic partner for the city’s tuition assistance program. The school is requiring prospective students to score a minimum of a 20 on the ACT and you have to have at least a 2.75 GPA.
“Students will have to be admitted to those institutions whether it’s two or four year, but at the end of the day, it’s designed to give Birmingham City School students as many options as we possibly can," said Deputy Director and Talent Director Rachel Harmon.
For students who are interested in taking advantage of Birmingham Promise but are looking at other Alabama schools, your deadline to submit you FAFSA form is March 1.
For more information on the program, click here.
