Auburn announces College GameDay fan information

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University has released information ahead of College GameDay’s first-ever arrival inside Auburn Arena this Saturday. The College GameDay crew will be on-hand ahead of the top-20 showdown between No. 17 Auburn and No. 13 Kentucky.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. CT for both students and the general public. Admission into Auburn Arena for ESPN College GameDay is free. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Regular Auburn Arena game day policies will apply.
Students attending College GameDay can begin lining up at the north student entrance of Auburn Arena beginning at 7 a.m. CT. Overnight camping is not allowed. The first 2,100 students who scan into CollegeGameDay with a valid ignited card will receive a wristband that will guarantee them priority entrance ahead of the basketball game from 3-3:30 p.m.
Seating will be first-come, first-serve in the lower-level bleachers. Students with wristbands, but not seated in the lower level can receive standing-room-only/drink rail tickets.
At 3:30 p.m., if student capacity has not been reached, doors will open to non-wristband students. Once student capacity has been reached, the student entrance will be closed pending further evaluation by Athletics staff.
The general public is encouraged to enter the arena through the main entrance on the north end of Auburn Arena. Fans are welcome to sit in the 100 and 200 levels.
Fans are encouraged to create signs for the event to display school spirit. Signs are limited to one per person.
Concessions will be limited but available inside Auburn Arena and also at Village Dining, located northeast of Auburn Arena.
Also, from 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. will be Photos with Aubie for free.
The basketball game between the Tigers and Wildcats tips off at 5 p.m.
