ALDOT plans to pave a fourth lane on I-65 from Alabaster to I-459

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - ALDOT will soon start a new paving project to make I-65 four lanes in both directions all the way from I-459 to Alabaster.
ALDOT just wrapped up the interstate portion of the I-65 widening project in Alabaster. DeJarvis Leonard with ALDOT’s East Central Region says that they have decide to go ahead and utilize additional space for a fourth lane.
Behind the scenes work for that project should start in April. Drivers would start seeing the work around mid-summer.
“That would allow us to resurface I-65 from exit 242, which is the tank farm, all the way to Valleydale Road, which is just south of the Cahaba River,” Leonard explains.
The best part is that majority of this construction will happen overnight. The biggest construction impact drivers will see is in a very small portion of I-65.
“From Valley Dale to Cahaba River we will have to do some minor construction to transition those lanes,” he explains.
But once this project is complete ALDOT hopes drivers see big major impacts.
“Our goal is that it will help the extreme back up and long delays, especially on weekends because of beach traffic. Hopefully that will open everything up and we will have a lot better travel times, That’s our goal,” he states.
Their goal is also to have all four lanes open by late fall. But of course just like every road project that is all weather dependent.
