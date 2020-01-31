AHSAA holds eSports State Championships at new E-Plex in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tyler Theakston has been gaming for years, but walking into the Magic City E-Plex built just for eSports is something he never could have imagined.
“I have no words for the scale of this place,” said the Senior at Bob Jones High School.
On Friday, Magic City E-Plex opened its doors becoming the largest gaming and virtual reality center and one of the largest arena-based e-sports complexes in the southeast. From PC gaming to virtual reality to iRacing, E-Plex’s main mission is to help spread awareness of the sport.
“We really built it to help move the high school eSports industry along because the schools don’t have facilities like this to practice so now they can come here practice, and compete in tournaments," said Chris Donaldson, Director of Magic City E-Plex.
“This is the start of something greater, this is just one facility that’s going to pop up everywhere for people to come down here and compete and feel like a real sport for once,” Theakston added.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association kicked off the grand opening of E-plex by hosting it’s first head-to head eSports championship Friday afternoon.
