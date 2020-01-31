AAATC’s KC and SF Lettuce Wraps

KC and SF Lettuce Wraps
By WBRC Staff | January 31, 2020 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 2:21 PM

1/2 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined, cooked, diced

1/2 lb pulled pork

1 head lettuce

2 tbsp. minced ginger

2 tbsp. minced garlic

2 tbsp. crushed cashews

2 tbsp. minced jalapeno pepper

1/2 cup smoky BBQ Sauce

1/2 cup Thai chili sauce

This is a super simple recipe for guests to put their own snacks together. You simply pick your flavors to suit your own personal tastes;and it only takes a second to assemble. Take you lettuce cup and fill with your choice of toppings and add you sauce. They are super tasty!!! Enjoy!