AAATC’s KC and SF Lettuce Wraps

1/2 lb shrimp, peeled, deveined, cooked, diced
1/2 lb pulled pork
1 head lettuce
2 tbsp. minced ginger
2 tbsp. minced garlic
2 tbsp. crushed cashews
2 tbsp. minced jalapeno pepper
1/2 cup smoky BBQ Sauce
1/2 cup Thai chili sauce
This is a super simple recipe for guests to put their own snacks together. You simply pick your flavors to suit your own personal tastes;and it only takes a second to assemble. Take you lettuce cup and fill with your choice of toppings and add you sauce. They are super tasty!!! Enjoy!