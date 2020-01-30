Women find, rescue injured bald eagle on side of I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It was a once-in-a-lifetime sort of experience for Cindy Wentworth and her friend Debbie Wilson.
They came face to face with a bald eagle and helped rescue it.
Wentworth and Wilson found an injured bald eagle on the side of I-59 north near Gadsden and Fort Payne on Sunday.
The women could tell the bird had obviously been injured, so they called 911, got in touch with a game warden, and waited on the side of the interstate with the bird for nearly an hour to make sure it was captured and rescued.
“We felt like we were chosen. It just felt like this incredible gift that we were given,” said Wentworth. “But just being out in nature and having these experiences is pretty phenomenal. This is definitely nothing I will ever forget just because it is our national symbol, just because the bald eagle is just so special to me and my husband and his military connection. I don’t think I’ll ever top this.”
Wentworth’s husband is in the military and her nickname for him is bald eagle.
The bird is now being treated at the Southeastern Raptor Center.
