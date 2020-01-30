UAB physicians on coronavirus and local impact

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB health officials will be speaking Thursday about the coronavirus and the concern expressed by world health officials.
According to UAB the World Health Organization could determine the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concern.”
UAB infectious disease physicians Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., and Rachael Lee, M.D., will discuss the latest trends of the coronavirus virus and its threat to Alabamians, their roles nationally and internationally, UAB Hospital’s extensive expertise in infectious diseases, and the systems in place to monitor and address them.
