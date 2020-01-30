UA research team heading to Iowa caucus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Cynthia Peacock, an University of Alabama assistant professor in communication studies, described what sets the Iowa caucus apart from states with primaries like Alabama.
“Iowa caucuses are a perfect example of political communication happening. These are communicative events where people don’t just ballot but they actually come, stand up and try to convince their friends and neighbors to support their candidate.”
A group of students will travel to Iowa with Peacock to participate in a field research project ahead of the February 3rd Iowa caucus. While there, they’ll learn how to design survey questionnaires and analyze data techniques to explore political campaign communication that motivates voters. They will observe the caucus and examine media coverage of the candidates and events.
“Iowa does their elections so differently, seeing this retail kind of politics. I’m excited to see how that kind of politics impacts voter decision and voter choice,” student Hannah Dugger said.
The group from UA will be working with three other schools while in Iowa. The Alabama group will compile what they learn in an academic paper before the end of this semester.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.