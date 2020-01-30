Traffic study to improve Highway 31 traffic in Pelham and Alabaster

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The people of Pelham have spoken, and they are sick of sitting in traffic on Highway 31.
Good news may be on the way for those drivers. City leaders are working with the Regional Planning Commission to get to the bottom of the traffic back up.
When the Regional Planning Commission came in to do their research for their comprehensive plan they found the number one complaint in Pelham was traffic on 31.
The biggest problem was in the area of Highway 31 and Highway 52 when you get off the interstate.
Now the Planning Commission is working with a company to do a traffic study on Highway 31. Lindsey Puckett with the Commission says the study is not looking at adding any lanes, just looking at how they can improve what is already there.
“Looking at traffic signal timing as well as turn lanes. So basically, how to optimize signals to allow better flow,” Puckett explains.
The Regional Planning Commission won some funds to be able to hire the consultant. This project also includes looking at Highway 31 in Alabaster.
