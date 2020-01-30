Shelby County Chambers hold business outlook event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Business leaders in Shelby County gathered Wednesday to hear what a University of Montevallo study predicts business will look like in 2020.
The Shelby County Chamber invited the dean of the university’s Stephens College of Business, Dr. Stephen Craft to present his research and answer questions from a panel of business leaders.
Majority of the findings that were shared were positive for the Shelby County business world, even more positive than last year‘s report. But there are still some challenges that business owners face.
Concern with tariffs and trades could have an impact on the county, but overall the strong local economy and strong employment projects a great year.
Business also reported wages going up in the county which is a great for a competitive workforce.
