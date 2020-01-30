Regions Bank teller accused of stealing customer identities faces felony charges

CLAY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager helped take down a Regions Bank employee accused of stealing customer account information and nearly $1,000, according to the Trussville Police Department.
Amber Jones, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with trafficking stolen identities and two counts identity theft.
Detective Ben Short with Trussville police said a 17-year-old noticed fraudulent charges on his account and contact food delivery business Trussville To Go and the company filed a report with police.
That’s what Detective Short said led police to uncover at least seven other victims.
Police accuse Jones of stealing upwards $1,000 from multiple accounts, sharing the account information with other people and using the money for food delivery and online shopping for children’s clothes.
Jones worked at the Clay branch near Old Springville Road as a part-time teller.
We spoke to several customers who said they were not aware of the case until WBRC told them.
“It’s horrible because you think about your kid. You think about bills. You think about everything. It’s your means for living,” said customer Stacy Dodd.
Dodd has been a banking with Regions for 15 years. She said she checks her account online daily but was shocked to hear a teller was taking advantage of customers.
Regions Bank released this statement:
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more victims are expected in the Trussville, Clay and Pinson areas.
Jones was released from jail on $55,000 bond.
