Police Chief wants to see officers wearing vests on off-duty jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said this week that he wants officers to wear their bullet proof vests even when they’re on off duty security.
This comes after Birmingham Police Officer John Finke was shot critically injured during a robbery Sunday.
Chief Smith said Officer Finke did nothing wrong. It has been department policy to leave,it up to an officer’s discretion whether or not they wear a vest off duty. But after Finke was seriously injured, the chief said he won’t restrict officers working off duty, he would like to see them wear protective vests while doing so.
“The main thing is making sure we are using all of our equipment when necessary such as our vest and things of that nature,” Smith said.
The head of the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police, President Richard Haluska said the vests saves lives but there could have been a number of reasons for not wearing a vest off duty.
“They are not comfortable and they are restrictive,” Haluska said
Smith wants to be sure his officers are protected. The department has stepped up training since various attacks on officers over the last two years.
“Each month now, we are doing additional training so we can make sure our officers are in the right mind set, prepared for these types of encounters,” Smith said.
Chief Smith added they also want to make sure officers have access to all services to talk about these possible confrontations so they are ready emotionally and physically.
