Pastor Gary Furr “Doing Good” with an app for Good Samaritans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Samaritans are known for helping people in need, but what if you don’t know how to help? Here’s the answer. It’s a new app that should be on every Good Samaritan’s phone.
The app - and its website - is the brainchild of Pastor Gary Furr, who has led the congregation of Vestavia Hills Baptist Church for 27 years. He helped found the Alabama Coalition for Healthy Mothers and Children. The group is dedicated to creating access to a network of resources helping mothers and children get off to a good start. It can also be helpful to others and is easy for anyone to use.
There are 17 categories on the website ranging from help with clothing, counseling, educational needs and job opportunities. There are also healthcare agencies, help for new mothers and a long list of government services. Each listing links you directly to local help. An app based on the website is designed to help everyone including Good Samaritans looking for the best way to help.
“I’d like everybody in the city to have this on their phone. It’s real easy to use and everybody can become a helper and a good neighbor,” Pastor Furr says.
Pastor Furr’s passion for this began when he became a grandfather and saw how crucial it is to give young children a solid, healthy start in life.
“I want to make a good world to leave them and I think about other people’s grandchildren and children in this state, parents and grandparents who love them and what if we could help each other,” he said.
The impact of helping a child can be felt for generations. Pastor Furr is hoping and praying this new app will lead the way.
“The more of a healthy beginning they have, the more all these things that become complicated social problems, school problems where they fall behind early, suddenly get changed and that’s what we hope is that children here can do better,” he said.
The Alabama Coalition for Healthy Mothers and Children Help app will be available soon for android and apple devices. You can learn more by clicking here.
