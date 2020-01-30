National Cement Company breaks ground on major expansion

ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - There was a milestone this week in the economic life of East Alabama.
Thursday, city, county and state officials joined together to break ground on an expansion of the National Cement Company plant in the Saint Clair County town of Ragland, built adjacent to the company’s plant on Highway 144.
The expansion is worth $250 million, making it not only a big event in Ragland, but the biggest economic project in a seven-county region of central Alabama.
The mayor says it’s by far the town’s biggest employer and a huge part of the economy.
“This investment is going to keep National Cement here for years to come. They account for 70 to 75% of this town’s budget,” says Mayor Richard Bunt. “So having them here now and in the future is very important to our town.”
The ceremony followed an announcement in December, which itself followed months of involvement from state, county and local economic leaders.
