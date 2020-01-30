Lucky 13 for Shelton State cheer squad

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelton State Community College Cheer Squad is doing something no other program has ever done at any level in collegiate ranks. Shelton just won its 13th straight national championship. The streak began in 2008 and continues with a recent title win in 2020 for the Bucs program.
“When the members come in they have to be into the Shelton Standard,” said Brittany Crook, Shelton cheer squad head coach. “We teach mental toughness and having mentality of being a champion, seeing, visualizing, in first place before you even take the floor.”
The Shelton St. cheer squad has members from California, Mississippi, Illinois, Florida and Alabama. Shelton State Community College is is a two year school located in Tuscaloosa, AL.
