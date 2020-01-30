Lawmakers react to closure of Holman Correctional

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some state lawmakers say the Department of Corrections announcement about closing most of Holman Correctional because of major maintenance problems caught them off guard.
Senator Cam Ward of Alabaster says he wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s move. He’s visited the prison and has seen wires hanging from the ceiling and other major safety issues.
Ward says he wants to know the department of corrections plan, to transfer inmates. He says the move could make things worse for other prisons that are already understaffed and over capacity.
"You have officers stabbed every single day. These guys are on the front lines and we ask them to do minimal pay wise but a lot of work? It’s not fair to them. What I think it does is, it increases the problems that we're going to have. You're going to now have one less facility and fewer beds,” Ward said.
Prison commissioner Jeff Dunn says the situation at Holman is like having a car with 400,000 miles on it that you've never done any maintenance on. He says decades of neglect have led to the decision at Holman.
Democrat Representative Chris England of Tuscaloosa told a Montgomery newspaper that the Corrections’ announcement caught him by surprise and he too has concerns about the transfer of inmates.
Ward says we could see a handful of prison reform bills in the upcoming legislative session.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.