Lamar County Schools closed due to flu concerns

LAMAR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The parking lot of South Lamar School looked as empty as it did inside the building Wednesday. Ceiling fans spun, but no one was walking inside the K-12 school where just under 650 kids attend. Many of them were sick with the flu.
“They were off starting last Wednesday. My boy got sick and then I had to take him to the doctor. And then he had the flu. And my daughter on Friday. So they both have been out of school since last week,” one parent, Beverly Neal explained.
Lamar County School Superintendent Vance Herron said 275 students were out from school recently. Tuesday, he decided to close South Lamar and all other public schools in Lamar County after 40% of the students didn’t show up for class over a 2 to 3 day period.
“Felt it was necessary let the kids be at home and get rid of some of this sickness and take a proactive measure to make sure they were doing everything to keep kids safe and healthy,” Herron said Wednesday.
Parents feel administrators made the right decision to close schools for the rest of the week.
“It was the right thing to do. I mean they had so many kids sick and they couldn’t get on top of it because of the virus,” Donnie Thornton, a parent of two students still in the school system said.
Herron said it will be up to the state Board of Education to determine whether students from Lamar County will have to make up the days or not.
