John Andretti, longtime NASCAR, IndyCar driver, dies at 56 after battle with cancer

“On behalf of everyone at Martinsville Speedway I want to share my deepest condolences to Nancy, Jarett, Olivia, Amelia and the entire Andretti family. John was a winner in everything he set out to do and always did it with class and dignity. One of my fondest memories with him was watching him celebrate his victory at Martinsville Speedway in 1999. Although John’s courageous battle with cancer might be over, his memory and legacy will be remembered for years to come by everyone who was fortunate to know him,” Campbell said.