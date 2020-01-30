James Jones: Buffalo cauliflower appetizer

Buffalo Cauliflower Appetizer
Ingredients
1 head of cauliflower, cut into bite size florets
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup coconut flour
1 tablespoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Dry Ranch Mix)
1 tablespoon paprika
1 teaspoon cumin
Sea Salt (to taste)
White Pepper (to taste)
1 stick of unsalted butter, melted
1 cup Frank's Red hot sauce
Directions
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat your oven to 450°F. Wash and cut cauliflower head into small bite-sized pieces. Whisk together Heavy Cream, Buttermilk, Coconut Flour, and seasonings in a mixing bowl. Dip each floret into the mixture and coat evenly. Line up the florets in an even layer on the baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes or until golden brown.
Melt butter in a saucepan or microwave safe bowl. Stir in hot sauce. Add to a mixing bowl. Remove the cauliflower from the oven and place florets into the bowl with the sauce and toss to coat evenly. Then spread all the florets and wing sauce out onto the same baking sheet. Bake in the oven for another 25 minutes.
Blue Cheese Dressing
Ingredients
1 cup Mayo
1 cup Sour Cream
1/2 cup Buttermilk
1 Cup Blue Cheese, crumbled
1 tablespoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Dry Ranch Mix)
Sea Salt (to taste)
White Pepper (to taste)
Directions
Mix all ingredients except blue cheese with a whisk, then fold in blue cheese.
Serve with Celery Sticks
