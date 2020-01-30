Increasing number of juveniles being charged as adults

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police have charged a 16-year-old Jamari Wright for shooting officer John Hinke, part of a disturbing trend in Jefferson County of young people committing violent crimes.
Jefferson County District Court Judge Katrina Ross said she has seen more and more juveniles charged as adults in violent crimes over the last few years. Two probation officers with family court said there are signs to watch for and there is help out there for parents.
Jefferson County Family Court gets a lot of juveniles who make wrong decisions. “Right now, we are in a steady of those 15, 16, 17-year-old kids coming in,” Erica Dozier, Senior Probation Officer for Jefferson County Family Court, said.
Some of these kids don’t even make it to family court before being sent off to adult court. “The violent cases have increased as far as capital murder cases came in and we had an influx of those for a minute,” Dozier said.
So what are some of the signs a youngster could be going down the wrong path and could end up in adult court behind bars?
“Kids are skipping school. Disorderly conduct, those minor low level offenses,” Devella Malone, Probation Officer and Education liaison, said.
Malone said if a teenager doesn’t feel someone cares and their own self-worth is low, this opens them up to follow anyone who may support them and that could be the wrong person.
“You need to know where he is. If children are leaving home, you need to know where they are. Who they are connecting with, who they are associating with,” Malone said.
The probation officers said teenagers may turn to drugs and may look for access to guns if they feel threatened. This could lead to those bad decisions.
Jefferson County Family Court along with the District Attorney’s office and the Birmingham Police Department all act together for District Attorney Danny Carr’s Family Initiative program. They try to reach out to at-risk kids and get them on the right track.
