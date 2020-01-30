Hueytown football “thankful” for donation from Jameis Winston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown head football coach Greg Patterson can’t put into words what Jameis Winston’s donation will do for the football and baseball programs at both the high school and middle school.
“It’s hard to describe. It just puts us into a position where we can do stuff for our student-athletes,” said Greg Patterson.
Jameis Winston, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and a 2012 Hueytown High School graduate, is donating a total of $100,000 to Hueytown High School and Hueytown Middle School to be used for athletics. Patterson said the first thing on the list is to upgrade the football practice field.
“It needs some repairs for the turf. Football uses it, soccer uses, and baseball uses it from time to time. It’s in major need of some tender, love, and care. It’s not going to be overly expensive to fix, but it’s time,” Patterson added.
“It’s a blessing that I’m able to give back to the community that has given so much to me. I hope this donation will help encourage kids to excel academically and athletically,” said Winston.
Winston graduated from Hueytown in 2012 with an advanced academic endorsement and was also a member of the National Honor Society. On the field, he led the Golden Gophers to the semi-finals and was also named Gatorade National Player of the Year. Winston was selected in the 15th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft out of high School.
The quarterback won the Heisman Trophy in 2013, helping lead Florida State to a BCS National Championship. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him as the 1st overall pick in 2015. This season, Winston led the NFL in passing yards.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.