FIRST ALERT: Dry and mild temperatures expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting off the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 30s. As you head south towards Montgomery, we have a dense fog advisory out where visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Across Central Alabama, we are not under an advisory, but we can’t rule out patchy fog in some locations. Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds are expected to increase tonight, and that will give way to yet another rain chance as we head into tomorrow.