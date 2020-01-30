FIRST ALERT: Dry and mild temperatures expected Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday everyone! We are starting off the day with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the mid 30s. As you head south towards Montgomery, we have a dense fog advisory out where visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Across Central Alabama, we are not under an advisory, but we can’t rule out patchy fog in some locations. Today is shaping up to be a beautiful day. We will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds are expected to increase tonight, and that will give way to yet another rain chance as we head into tomorrow.
FIRST ALERT: With clouds increasing tonight, temperatures will trend above average with lows in the 40s Friday morning. A weak area of low pressure will likely develop along the Gulf Coast tonight and tomorrow. Showers will become likely for parts of southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, and into the southern half of Alabama and Georgia. The greatest chance to see rain tomorrow across Central Alabama will be south of I-20 once again. Most locations will only record around a tenth of an inch or less. Areas south of I-20 could pick up as much as a quarter of an inch of rain. Rain chances will be around 30-40% Friday.
WEEKEND FORECAST: Models continue to go back and forth on the potential to see a weak upper level disturbance pushing into the Southeast Saturday. I think we will see some extra clouds Saturday afternoon, but it remains to be seen if we can squeeze out an isolated shower. For now, we will keep a 10% chance for stray shower Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are expected to be near average with highs in the mid 50s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. By Sunday, sunshine will return and temperatures are expected to climb above average. High temperatures are expected to climb into the low to mid 60s Sunday. It should be a beautiful Groundhog Day!
WARM START TO FEBRUARY: Early next week will give us spring-like temperatures with highs well into the 60s. There’s a chance we could see temperatures approach 70°F in a few places Tuesday. Another cold front will try to move into the Southeast Monday night into Tuesday. Rain chances will be possible during this time period. We can’t rule out a few thunderstorms Tuesday as the front moves into Central Alabama. Models show the front stalling, so rain chances could continue into Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We could go from above average temperatures to slightly below average temperatures as we head into Thursday and Friday.
