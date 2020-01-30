1,500 elementary school students cheer on UAB Women’s Basketball as the Blazers celebrate “Education Day”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s the loudest Bartow Arena has been for a women’s basketball game this year and second grader Isaiah Priest believes his cheers helped make a difference.
“It probably makes them super duper happy and have faith in themselves," the Molton Elementary School student said.
Nearly 1,500 elementary and middle students from schools across the state came to watch the UAB women’s basketball team play Thursday morning, an experience that left these students inspired to chase their dreams.
“They encourage me for many reasons, they show me how to shoot, how to dribble, said second grader Zaiden Long.
”I feel like I can do anything," said second grader Annabell Coan.
“Some of these kids never get the opportunity to experience something like this so just thinking about the kids being here first of all is exciting. I hope it teaches them to never quit and always try and pursue your goals," added Molton Elementary School teacher Courtney Boyll.
From dancing to loud cheers and chants, the Blazers defeated the University of Texas San Antonio 94 to 55 in front of their newest and biggest fans.
