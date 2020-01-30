Defendants who owe back child support ordered not to ‘procreate’ by judge; Ohio Supreme Court to hear appeal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local judge is ordering defendants not to have any more kids, because they’re so far behind on child support payments.
Now, 19 News is investigating if that’s legal.
Giovinna Bremke is fighting for two men who were ordered not to procreate.
Both pleaded guilty in Lorain County to felony charges because of steep back child support payments.
“They are not disputing that they owe the support, but the restriction is what takes it to the next level,” Bremke said.
After filing appeals, the Ohio Supreme Court has decided to hear London Chapman’s case.
Chapman has 13 kids by nine different mothers.
He owes more than $200,000 in child support right now.
Chapman says he doesn’t necessarily aspire to have any more kids, but he doesn’t like being told he can’t.
He's hoping taking the case to the supreme court will help anyone that comes after him.
“It’s wrong for the next person to go through that if he wanted to have kids,” Chapman said.
Bremke said, “This case could be what other people in other states use, should this issue come up in their state.”
She says the judge who handed down the order did it once before, but the case never made it past the appeals process.
Chapman’s case is a big deal, because she says the Ohio Supreme Court only hears about 100 of the 1,500 cases it gets sent every year.
“This is somewhat an uncommon provision, and if the courts uphold it, that can sort of spread to other areas of the law and it might set a precedent that goes too far,” Bremke said.
Bremke says the supreme court is going to hear Chapman’s case, and then once the precedent is set, it will rule on her other client’s similar case.
The Lorain County Judge that gave the order told 19 News he could not comment on the case because of the pending appeal.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.